Maryam not the trustee but a beneficiary owner of the companies: Imran Khan

Khan says it is PM’s responsibility to prove his innocence
Says Qatari prince’s letter is fraudulent
Adds Nawaz has lied both in the Assembly and in the court
Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to his supporters outside of his home at Bani Gala on Tuesday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, January 3: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that letter by Qatari prince submitted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the apex court in the Panama Leaks case was fraudulent and demanded that the prince should be sent to prison.
While addressing a press conference along with the senior leaders of the party, PTI Chairman claimed that the letter by the Qatari prince was a fraud and that PTI would expose it. Imran said that Maryam Nawaz was not the trustee but was a beneficiary owner of the companies and in reality, the Mayfair flats were also owned by her. Imran said that on every platform, Maryam had claimed that she lived with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which only meant that it was not her wealth but Nawaz Sharif’s.
He said that PTI had collected evidence in these past couple of days during which there was a break from the Panama Leaks proceedings. Answering a question Imran Khan said that it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s responsibility to prove his innocence and not the opposition’s task. Imran said that Nawaz Sharif’s money had been laundered abroad and Maryam Nawaz had acted as his front. He challenged the government to sue the ICIJ for naming the Sharif family in the Panama Leaks scandal if their claims of innocence were really true. “It is not my money but the money of the Pakistani nation which has been stolen,” said Imran.
He said he has full confidence in the Supreme Court bench that is hearing the Panama scandal. “We will accept every decision of the court since we have a full confidence in the bench.” “Nawaz Sharif has lied both on the Assembly floor as well as in the court. He also questioned the claims made by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz in a document she filed in the apex court regarding her asset details.
PTI shared the documents during a press conference. PTI chairman said; “It’s not the responsibility of a political party to submit evidence. Instead, the state institutions are responsible for bringing evidence to the court.”
Imran also accused Prime Minister Nawaz Shairf of lying to the parliament and in the apex court. PTI general secretary Jehangir Tareen led the party’s presentation of ‘evidence’ it has gathered on the case, with focus on an alleged exchange of emails between Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Trust & Corporate Services Ltd.
The emails, allegedly published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists as part of the Panama leaks, appear to show Maryam Nawaz as the independent owner of both off-shore companies at the centre of the Panamagate scandal in Pakistan. Imran said that after seeing these documents, no one should argue that PTI never submits concrete evidence to substantiate their claims.
Jahangir Tareen, who also flanked alongside Imran, claimed the rulers were telling lies on every piece of document they submitted regarding the case. He said according to the letter of the Qatari prince, a settlement took place in 2006. “Maryam Nawaz is the central figure in the Panama Papers case”, he alleged.-Online
Maryam not the trustee but a beneficiary owner of the companies: Imran Khan
Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to his supporters outside of his home at Bani Gala on Tuesday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, January 3: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that letter by Qatari prince submitted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the apex court in the Panama Leaks case was fraudulent and demanded that the prince should be sent to prison.
While addressing a press conference along with the senior leaders of the party, PTI Chairman claimed that the letter by the Qatari prince was a fraud and that PTI would expose it. Imran said that Maryam Nawaz was not the trustee but was a beneficiary owner of the companies and in reality, the Mayfair flats were also owned by her. Imran said that on every platform, Maryam had claimed that she lived with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which only meant that it was not her wealth but Nawaz Sharif’s.
He said that PTI had collected evidence in these past couple of days during which there was a break from the Panama Leaks proceedings. Answering a question Imran Khan said that it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s responsibility to prove his innocence and not the opposition’s task. Imran said that Nawaz Sharif’s money had been laundered abroad and Maryam Nawaz had acted as his front. He challenged the government to sue the ICIJ for naming the Sharif family in the Panama Leaks scandal if their claims of innocence were really true. “It is not my money but the money of the Pakistani nation which has been stolen,” said Imran.
He said he has full confidence in the Supreme Court bench that is hearing the Panama scandal. “We will accept every decision of the court since we have a full confidence in the bench.” “Nawaz Sharif has lied both on the Assembly floor as well as in the court. He also questioned the claims made by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz in a document she filed in the apex court regarding her asset details.
PTI shared the documents during a press conference. PTI chairman said; “It’s not the responsibility of a political party to submit evidence. Instead, the state institutions are responsible for bringing evidence to the court.”
Imran also accused Prime Minister Nawaz Shairf of lying to the parliament and in the apex court. PTI general secretary Jehangir Tareen led the party’s presentation of ‘evidence’ it has gathered on the case, with focus on an alleged exchange of emails between Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Trust & Corporate Services Ltd.
The emails, allegedly published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists as part of the Panama leaks, appear to show Maryam Nawaz as the independent owner of both off-shore companies at the centre of the Panamagate scandal in Pakistan. Imran said that after seeing these documents, no one should argue that PTI never submits concrete evidence to substantiate their claims.
Jahangir Tareen, who also flanked alongside Imran, claimed the rulers were telling lies on every piece of document they submitted regarding the case. He said according to the letter of the Qatari prince, a settlement took place in 2006. “Maryam Nawaz is the central figure in the Panama Papers case”, he alleged.-Online
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Govt aware of kidnapping reports of Pakistanis ...
January 3, 2017
Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations ...
January 3, 2017
Javed Hashmi’s statement aimed at maligning Army: ...
January 3, 2017
Conflict among institutions will damage the state: ...
January 3, 2017