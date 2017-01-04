The case that is being heard in the Supreme Court by five of its venerated judges is unlikely not to have lasting consequences on how this country will be governed in the future.
Even though the core questions in this case are related to corruption, the issue to be decided in my opinion is whether Ibne-Khaldoon was right in stating is his famous ‘Muqaddma’ that a State in which the ruler is engaged in business too, or in which businessmen acquire political power, is doomed to fail and collapse.
Mian Nawaz Sharif and his apologists have frequently argued that his name is not involved in any business, and that the businesses that are run by his kith and kin cannot be regarded as businesses of the Prime Minister.
The simple counter-argument to this is: “Would there have been a business empire of Sharifs at this scale, had Mian Nawaz Sharif not been in power alongwith his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif?” .
One need not have Plato’s wisdom to find an answer to this question.
Had Mian brothers not risen to power, the business enterprises of their children and relatives would not have grown into as astronomical proportions as they have.
‘Panama Leaks’ is nothing but an allegory.
What our honourable judges are required to contribute to our future history is a clear-cut judgment that settles the issue of the Conflict of Interests permanently.
The Key Question Before Our Honourable Judges
