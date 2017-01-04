Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Turkish police free six Pakistani hostages, four smugglers held

ISTANBUL/KARACHI, January 4: Turkish police on Wednesday freed six Pakistani nationals taken hostage by human smugglers, while they were on way to Greece, the Foreign Office and Pakistani Embassy in Istanbul confirmed.
These Pakistanis were going to Greece to find work that they were abducted by human smugglers. The culprits brutally tortured these hostages and filmed it to send to their families to demand ransom.
The video, which detailed the savagery of these barbaric abductors, was widely shared across social media, prompting immense anger and calls for rescue.
However, the Turkish police conducted a raid in Usman Pasha area of Istanbul on Wednesday and freed six hostages, Turkish police sources said. Four abductors have also been taken into custody.
They further said that these Pakistanis were held hostage by an Afghan-Turk gang.
Pakistani Embassy in Istanbul and the Foreign Office confirmed the development.
The Pakistanis freed in Istanbul have been identified as Fazal Amin, Adil Ahmed, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid, Usman Ali and Ashbar Ahmed, according to the Foreign Office.
Adil Ahmed, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid hail from Gujranwala.
“We are thankful to the Turkish government for securing release of Pakistani nationals,” the FO said.
On Tuesday, the Federal Investigation Agency traced the human smugglers and apprehended two of them from Gujranwala.
The suspects identified as Afzal and Sohail – both brothers – were resident of Gujranwala, FIA sources said. Afzal took people to Greece via Turkey, where they would be abducted by Sohail and his gang.
Afzal contacted families for ransom, while Sohail would send families the videos in which abductees were being tortured, sources confirmed.
An FIA team led by Deputy Director Khalid Anees had also met families of the abductees. The families shared details of the smugglers with the FIA.
The kidnappers have demanded ransom of Rs2 million for each abductee. The Foreign office confirmed on Monday that four Pakistanis hailing from Gujranwala were abducted by human smugglers in Turkey. It further informed that necessary measures were being taken by Pakistani diplomatic authorities in Istanbul and Ankara on the issue.
It added that the Turkish authorities were aware of the situation and were providing utmost.-Agencies

