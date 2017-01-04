Wednesday , 4 January 2017
U.S urges Pakistan and India to cooperate for resolving differences

US urges Pakistan, India to resolve differences on Indus Waters Treaty through dialogue

WASHINGTON, January 4: United States on Wednesday urged Pakistan and India to cooperate in order to resolve differences between them.
Spokesman of US State Department John Kirby, addressing a press briefing in Washington, said that the country is in talks with Pakistan and India over several issues.
He termed Indus Water Treaty as an excellent example of cooperation between the two South Asian countries. “The two countries are abiding by the treaty for the past 50 years,” Kirby said.
The spokesman added that it is up to India to decide whether she wants to join China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) or not.
Kirby said that US lauds efforts of the international community for peace in Afghanistan. He added that the Afghan issue can only be carry forward through dialogue.
John Kirby said that Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to Pakistani Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar over phone on Indus Waters Treaty issue. He said that Indus Waters Treaty has served as a model for peaceful cooperation between Pakistan and India.
John Kirby further said that the US encourages Pakistan and India to work together bilaterally to resolve all their differences.
John Kirby welcomed Pakistan, China and Russia talks on Afghanistan and said the US backs any international effort to help Afghanistan become secure and more prosperous.-Sabah

