Pakistan and Britain agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, January 4: Pakistan and Britain on Wednesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest by increasing trade and investment and promoting people-to-people contacts.
The understanding came at a meeting between Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Alok Sharma in Islamabad.
Both sides reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the progress of the “Enhanced Strategic Dialogue and agreed to intensify efforts for further expanding cooperation under this framework.
The ESD sets out the priority areas for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and investment; culture and education; and security.
The Adviser briefed Alok Sharma about the Government’s vision of a peaceful neighbourhood and the initiatives aimed at enhancing regional connectivity. He also apprised Mr. Sharma on the current developments in the region. -DNA
