Chairman PTI Imran Khan seen on his arrival at the Supreme Court of Paksitan before resumption of Panamagate hearing in Islamabad on Wednesday. – Online
January 4, 2017
Chairman PTI Imran Khan seen on his arrival at the Supreme Court of Paksitan before resumption of Panamagate hearing in Islamabad on Wednesday. – Online
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Was investment in London flats so profitable ...
January 4, 2017
Pakistan and Britain agree to strengthen bilateral ...
January 4, 2017
Zardari ‘invited’ to attend Trump’s inauguration
January 4, 2017
PTI case is strong: Aitzaz
January 4, 2017