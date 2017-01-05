Thursday , 5 January 2017
You Are Here: Home » News » Prime Minster no more “Sadiq” and “Ameen” under Article 62 and 63: Siraj

  •  Reiterates demand that the NAB Chairman should be appointed by the CJP in consultation with the Chief Justices of the four High Courts and Islamabad High Court

Siraj-ul-HaqLAHORE, January 5: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was guilty under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution for making a statement regarding his wealth in the National Assembly which differed from his statement before the Supreme Court.
Addressing a press conference in Multan on Thursday, he said that the Prime Minister’s counsel had stated before the Supreme Court that the statement of his client in the National Assembly was “a political statement” thereby implying that the same should not be taken seriously. This proved that the Prime Minster was no more “Sadiq” and “Ameen”, as required under articles 62 and 63.
Sirajul Haq reiterated his demand that the NAB Chairman should be appointed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan in consultation with the Chief Justices of the four provincial High Courts and the Islamabad High Court, and not by the Prime Minister with the consent of and the Leader of the Opposition as at present. He said that the PML(N) and the PPP were in collusion with each other, protecting each other’s corruption and other interests. The JI chief supported the demand for a Southern Punjab province but added that it should not be on ethnic grounds. He said the PPP had many a time, used the South Punjab card. Similarly, the PML(N) had made several promises with the people in the Southern Punjab but after gaining power in the centre, it forgot its promises. He said the Southern Punjab was badly neglected as the feudal lords and capitalists from the area were loyal to the Takht Punjab.-Sabah

