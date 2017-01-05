The authorities have not been showing due concern over India’s flagrant violations of Water Accord signed by Nehru and Ayub Khan in 1960s. When Congress was in power in India it had the decency at least not to commit water aggression against Pakistan during the course of 1965 and 1971 wars. BJP is made of an entirely different stuff. The lunatic fringe of this party wants nothing less than complete conversion to Hinduism of the Indian Muslims. Conversely, they are making life difficult for the Indian Muslims. Had there been no international conventions barring India to commit excesses with its minorities and if the Hindu fanatics had had their way by now they would have pushed Indian Muslims to Pakistan.
India has been constantly violating Water Accord but let us admit we too have been dealing with the said Accord rather casually. Had we put into effect those clauses of the Accord on which we were supposed to take action for making proper use of the water on which being lower riparian it was our right to construct dams things, perhaps, would not have come to such a pass
India should never be trusted at all. It has stabbed us in the back so many times in the past and it would spare no opportunity to stab us again. We must get hold of competent international level lawyers to plead our case in the International court of justice and obtain a permanent injunction against India violating the Water Accord. The earlier we do it the better. A concerted effort will be needed in this connection on the part of the prime minister personally. Our lawyers must pick up the thread from the place where it was left by our previous lawyers and take the case to its logical conclusion.
India’ s water aggression needs to be taken seriously
