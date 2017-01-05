ISLAMABAD, January 5: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Thursday that Panama case has become stronger after the submission of new evidences.
Talking to media outside Supreme Court of Pakistan, Qureshi said that we are standing firm on our stance and the nation will soon witness how Qatari Prince’s letter will be thrashed in court. PTI Chairman Imran Khan avoided any media interaction apart from the taunt that he made on Sharif family by saying them ‘moto’ gang.
He said that we do not want to go against judicial proceedings by giving any remarks. PTI leader and Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Bokhari also rubbished the Qatari letter and showed intentions to rip it apart in the court.
Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed said that he will request the court to summon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Qatari Prince to record their statements. Sheikh Rasheed added that his case would reach its conclusion if the statements of these two men will be taken in court. -DNA
Panama case has become stronger after submission of new evidence: Qureshi
