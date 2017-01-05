Thursday , 5 January 2017
India to have 'eye in the sky' to spy on Pakistan, China

India to have ‘eye in the sky’ to spy on Pakistan, China
NEW DELHI, January 5: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to induct its first homegrown all-weather airborne early warning and control system (AeW&CS) later this month, Indian media reported on Thursday.
The system’s induction will boost the force’s capability to detect hostile cruise missiles, fighter jets or drones. “The first AeW&Cs is ready for induction while the second one is in the final stages of tests and certification,” a DRDO source told Times of India. Work on the final one is in progress.
India hopes to match Pakistan and China’s capabilities on the front by inducting the system. The IAF already has three Phalcon systems (AWACS) which use Israeli early-warning radars mounted on IL-76 aircraft.
The indigenous AeW&CS, developed by the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru and integrated on Brazilian-made Embraer-145 aircraft, is equipped with 240-degree coverage. The system can detect, identify and classify threats present in the surveillance area and act as a command and control centre to support air defence operations.
“It is equipped with multiple communication and data links that can alert and direct fighters against threats while providing recognisable air surveillance pictures to commanders at the ground exploitation stations that are strategically located,” the DRDO stated.
“The Electronic and Communication Support Measures of the system can also intercept and gather electronic and communication intelligence from radar transmissions and communication signals. It is a multi-sensor surveillance system that can perform the following operational roles as defined by the IAF,” a high-ranking functionary said. – Online

