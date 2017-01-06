“A great crime is needed to father a great fortune, which subsequently fathers more crimes and more fortunes”.

High Corruption is the most successfully practiced crime for the simple reason that those engaged in it are always resourceful enough to either buy out, or to hoodwink those whose job it is to unearth it and punish its practitioners. Our legal system eventually becomes a facilitator to those who come to recognize corruption as a legitimate form of business.
Every practitioner of corruption has one standard argument to advance “Provide Evidence. Prove it.” The irony is that our legal system doesn’t recognize even confessional statements as credible evidence. If you have followed the Panama Leaks issue from the day it exploded on the world scene and hit the peaceful and secure lives of the Sharifs — our ruling family, it should not be any problem for you to conclude from the divergent and contradictory statements that the TV channels have telecast, of the key members of the Sharif family including the Prime Minister that they are all lying, and because of the suddenness of the storm, that Panama Papers had unleashed they did not have any cohesive plan to cover up the facts. Interestingly even the Prime Minister could not create any credible harmony in the statements he made on Television and in the Parliament.
Eventually a Qatari Prince’s letter had to be arranged to establish some kind of credible money trail. This letter has added to the woes of the Sharif family because it is in complete contradiction of all the earlier explanations advanced.
It is universally accepted that one ‘lies’ only when one has to hide the Truth.
The truth that ‘throbs’ behind all the lies that have been spoken in the context of the Panama Leaks is there for the whole world to see. The Prime Minister’s family owns very expensive properties in the heart of London— and one thing is absolutely certain the Sharifs did not own these properties before Mian Nawaz Sharif acquired political power.
Behind every great fortune there is a crime.
The above dictum of Lord Acton needs to be re-worded.
“A great crime is needed to father a great fortune, which subsequently fathers more crimes and more fortunes.”
