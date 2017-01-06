Friday , 6 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to world peace: Mirwaiz

Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to world peace: Mirwaiz

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 6, 2017 In News Comments Off on Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to world peace: Mirwaiz
Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to world peace: Mirwaiz
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Says non-resolution of the dispute is the main reason of enormous sufferings of IOK people

Kashmir Media Service, KMS News, www.kmsnews.org, Pakistan TV, States Times, HumQadam TV, Geo TV, ARY TV

SRINAGAR, January 6: In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute is a continuous threat to the peace and stability of South Asia and the entire world.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in his written speech read out and distributed during an International Parliamentary Seminar on Kashmir organized in Islamabad by the Young Parliamentarians’ Forum (YPF) of the National Assembly of Pakistan.
He said that hundreds of thousands of people had lost their lives since the start of the dispute in 1947 and the phenomenon was still going on. The non-resolution of the dispute has also become the main reason of enormous sufferings of the people in Kashmir, he said.
The Mirwaiz said that being the main cause of tension and the core issue between India and Pakistan, the Kashmir dispute had become the basic reason for a race of acquiring weapons and war machinery for both the countries.
He also expressed gratitude to Young Parliamentarians’ Forum for inviting him as a guest speaker to the seminar. He said that he would love to personally participate in the event but due to continued refusal by the Indian government to issue him passport he was unable to participate in person.-KMS

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Zardari has come to Pakistan to save beleaguered Nawaz: Imran Khan
British HC calls on COAS
FO calls for holding int’l probe into Kashmir abuses
Panamagate case: SC asks Sharif lawyers to establish ownership of Minerva Financial Services Ltd
Facts soon to surface in Panama Leaks case: Opposition
Pakistan hands over dossier on Indian involvement to UN
Maryam submits response in Panamagate case, rejects PTI’s allegations
Nawaz Sharif failed to prove himself clean: Sirajul Haq
Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to world peace: Mirwaiz
Pakistan need 410 runs to defeat Australia
Gen Bajwa praises Boxer Muhammad Waseem’s outstanding achievements
33 inmates killed in Brazil prison uprising

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions