Interesting developments are taking place on the political theatre of the country . Both Bilawal and Zardari want to get into national assembly. The latter wishes that his son gets the hang of NA for a couple of months in front of his eyes before the next general elections scheduled for 2018 . Insiders believe that Zardari wants to assume the mantle of prime ministership should the PPP win the next polls. In his view it would be politically suicidal to place the heavy responsibilities of prime minister on the shoulders of Bilawal before he is politically mature. Zardari believes that by 2023 Bilawal would be politically mature enough to face the multifarious responsibilities of the PM.
In case both father and son make it to the NA one of them might replace Syed Khursheed Shah as the leader of the opposition in NA for the remaining part of the NA. Shah Sahib has served his party well as leader of opposition and it would amount to injustice if he is shown the door at this stage when only a couple of months are left of the remaining life of the present NA.
POSTSCRIPT: Why is the PM prolonging the agony of Sind Governor by not replacing him ?If the governor who is on the wrong side of eighty and suffering from a terminal disease is himself is not taking a pity on his health, surely , the PM can step in and shorten his pain and agony by making him resign on medical grounds. The responsibilities of governor are too onerous and diverse to be left in the hands of a person as old and ill as the present Sindh governor is.
Is change of leader of opposition really necessary?
