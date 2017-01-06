Nawaz Sharif failed to prove himself clean: Sirajul Haq

Says future of nation, country linked with court decision in Panama Leaks case
PESHAWAR, January 6: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said on Friday that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has not been able to prove himself clean over corruption allegations so far.
In a press briefing in Peshawar, the senator said that remarks of judges of Supreme Court (SC) are positive and that the top court can order the government to present all relevant documents.
He said that counsel of JI in Panama Leaks case would argue in the SC on Monday. Haq said that the political party would accept whatever the top court decides in the case. He called for appointment of Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through a judicial committee.
Haq said that the premier and the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA) should be devoid of the authority to appoint NAB chief.
The senator said that the political party would carefully decide which party to form alliance with in General Elections 2018.
Meanwhile, talking to media in Islamabad, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the future of the country and the nation was linked with the court decision in the Panama leaks case.
The JI Chief said that the Panama leaks was not an issue related to any party or individual, it was an issue of the entire nation. He said that the Prime Minister’s family had failed to provide proof its assets and was adopting delaying tactics. However, he said, that the ruling family was getting deeper into the mire of the Panama leaks day by day.
Sirajul Haq said that the Supreme Court had termed NAB as facilitator of the corrupt while highly paced ruling party men including Federal Interior Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister had expressed their reservations over the NAB’s provision for Plea bargain. However, he said, the rulers were not willing to delete the provision.
He said the NAB Chairman who had been appointed by the Prime Minister with the consent of the Leader of the Opposition was not ready to speak against the corruption of the Premier. As such, he said, eliminating corruption through the NAB would remain a dream unless NAB was made an autonomous body above political interference.
The JI chief counseled the government to present the record of the off- shore companies and admit facts with an open heart instead of trying to hide facts. -NNI
