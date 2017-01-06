ISLAMABAD, January 6: As the Supreme Court resumed hearing of Panamagate Case on Friday, Maryam Nawaz – daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif – filed her response, rejecting all the allegations of the opposition parties in the case.
Senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja, the newly-engaged counsel of PM’s children, Maryam, Hussain, and Hasan, appeared in the court and presented Maryam’s answers in front of a five-member larger SC bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Continued on page 7
Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Hasan as its members.
“I am not a beneficiary of Sharif family’s property,” claimed Maryam Nawaz while terming herself as only a trustee and signatory of the offshore companies at the centre of the case. Maryam maintained that as a trustee, she could only run businesses of the trust in case of the death of a current trustee.-Agencies
Maryam submits response in Panamagate case, rejects PTI’s allegations
