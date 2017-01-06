Friday , 6 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Maryam submits response in Panamagate case, rejects PTI’s allegations

Maryam submits response in Panamagate case, rejects PTI’s allegations

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 6, 2017 In News Comments Off on Maryam submits response in Panamagate case, rejects PTI’s allegations
Maryam submits response in Panamagate case, rejects PTI’s allegations
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for Maryam nawaz

ISLAMABAD, January 6: As the Supreme Court resumed hearing of Panamagate Case on Friday, Maryam Nawaz – daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif – filed her response, rejecting all the allegations of the opposition parties in the case.
Senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja, the newly-engaged counsel of PM’s children, Maryam, Hussain, and Hasan, appeared in the court and presented Maryam’s answers in front of a five-member larger SC bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Hasan as its members.
“I am not a beneficiary of Sharif family’s property,” claimed Maryam Nawaz while terming herself as only a trustee and signatory of the offshore companies at the centre of the case. Maryam maintained that as a trustee, she could only run businesses of the trust in case of the death of a current trustee.-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Zardari has come to Pakistan to save beleaguered Nawaz: Imran Khan
British HC calls on COAS
FO calls for holding int’l probe into Kashmir abuses
Panamagate case: SC asks Sharif lawyers to establish ownership of Minerva Financial Services Ltd
Facts soon to surface in Panama Leaks case: Opposition
Pakistan hands over dossier on Indian involvement to UN
Maryam submits response in Panamagate case, rejects PTI’s allegations
Nawaz Sharif failed to prove himself clean: Sirajul Haq
Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to world peace: Mirwaiz
Pakistan need 410 runs to defeat Australia
Gen Bajwa praises Boxer Muhammad Waseem’s outstanding achievements
33 inmates killed in Brazil prison uprising

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions