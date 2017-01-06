ISLAMABAD, January 6: Leaders of different opposition parties have agreed on Friday that facts would soon be clear before the nation in Panama Leaks case.
Spokesperson for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Naeemul Haq and Fawad Chaudhry said that the fact would soon surface and become clear for the nation to see. Senator and chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq said that the government is stuck in quagmire of Panama Leaks.
He said that federal ministers would begin to hide their faces from the public and the media after Supreme Court (SC) gives verdict in the case. Sheikh Rasheed, chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) has said on Friday that the government was trapped in its lies. Different opposition leaders hoped that verdict in Panama Leaks case would be given within 15 days. -DNA
Facts soon to surface in Panama Leaks case: Opposition
