FO calls for holding int’l probe into Kashmir abuses

Posted date : January 6, 2017
ISLAMABAD, January 6: Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria has called for holding an international inquiry into the abuses committed by Indian troops against the people of occupied Kashmir.
In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said, “India is violating the international norms by subjecting people of held-territory to violence, pallet gun shelling, and other injustices.” Nafees Zakaria said, “The use of torture against innocent children and youth is condemnable.” -DNA

