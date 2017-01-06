British HC calls on COAS

Friday , 6 January 2017
RAWALPINDI, Janfuary 6: British High Commissioner Thomas Drew Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at general headquarters in Rawalpindi.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.
The Army Chief underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to the support of all nations in Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism. -DNA

