Zardari has come to Pakistan to save beleaguered Nawaz: Imran Khan

Khan says nation to hear good news in Panamagate case
Nawaz Sharif has placed its people in ECP
Says we will win the next general election
Chairman PTI Imran Khan coming out of Supreme Court after the hearing of Panama Case on Friday. – SABAH
ISLAMABAD, January 6: PTI Chairman, Imran Khan said that Sharif family has hidden their assets from the people till 2012.
While giving an interview to 92 News, Imran Khan said that corruption is the name of looting the money of the nation. Imran said before coming to power Nawaz Sharif owned only one factory. He said the decision of Panama Case will be good for the people.
About Supreme Court Bench, he said I have full confidence on the bench. He said the milk will soon split and everything will become clear. Imran said that Panama Case is a corruption case and it is our duty to point out the wrong-doing of the Government.
He said to buy the people with money is the politics of Nawaz Sharif.
On Zardari arrival in Pakistan, he said that it seem s that Asif Ali Zardari has come to Pakistan to save Nawaz Sharif.
On ECP, he said that Nawaz Sharif has placed its people in the ECP. On next elections, Imran said that we are fully prepared for the next elections and this time we will sweep the election.
On London flats, Imran added that Maryam Nawaz is the sole beneficiary owner of the Mayfair flats. He said the total cost of the flats if four billion rupees.
On Judicial Commission he said when Judicial Commission was formed we have come to know about the rigging of the Government. About Supreme Court Commission, he said if Commission was formed, we will accept it. – Agencies
