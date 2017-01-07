UN Secretary General agrees to play role of ‘honest broker’: Maleeha Lodhi

Saturday , 7 January 2017
NEW YORK, January 7: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said that the new United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has agreed to play the role of an “honest broker” to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.
After her meeting with the UN secretary general she said that Pakistan welcomed the decision. The UN secretary general appreciated Pakistan’s war against terrorism. The secretary general appreciated Pakistan’s role in peace missions, she said, adding that Pakistan is one of three biggest countries helping the UN in its peace missions.
Pakistan on Friday handed over a dossier, carrying evidences of Indian subversive activities within its territory, to United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres, according to the Foreign Office.
A spokesman for the Foreign Office said the dossier was handed over to Antonio Guterres by Maleeha Lodhi, along with letter by Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.
The dossier contained confessional statement of Kulbhushan Yadav, an on-duty Indian navy officer working for RAW who was caught from Balochistan last year, related documents and evidences of Indian interference in Balochistan.
The video evidence of an Indian Navy submarine sneaking into Pakistani waters on November 18, 2016 was also made part of the dossier. The dossier also included proofs contacts of Indian intelligence officials, working under diplomatic cover at Indian High Commission in Islamabad, with terrorists.
Pakistan, in the said dossier, urged the United Nations to prevent India from interfering and efforts to destablise it. India has a history of fanning terrorism inside Pakistan, by sponsoring terrorist outfits in Balochistan, Fata and Karachi.
Kulbhushan Yadav, a RAW operative and an on-duty Indian Navy officer, was arrested by Pakistani intelligence agencies from Balochistan in March 2016.
During preliminary investigations, the undercover Indian agent had revealed that his main agenda was to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through propaganda and to create disharmony among the Baloch nationalist political parties.
On November 18, 2016, Pakistan Navy checked an Indian submarine sneaking into Pakistan’s territorial waters apparently spying on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.-Online

