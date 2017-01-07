LAHORE, January 7: Ghinwa Bhutto, Chairperson PP Shaheed Bhutto group has announced to field candidates against Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in by polls on National Assembly seats in Nawab Shah and Larkana. She said this while addressing a seminar entitled “socialism our economy” and later talking to media men here Saturday. Every politician holds foreign bank accounts, she said. Socialism is protector of democracy and rights of people and the key to the problems facing the common man lies therein, she held.It is capitalists and not people who pave the way for victory of the party which wins election in Sindh and bring it to power., she added. Power game is played in the name of democracy, she underlined.
She disclosed establishment knows it now who will emerge victorious in general election 2018. I am competing PPP since the last 20 years and I will continue to compete it, she added.-Online
Ghinwa Bhutto to field candidates against Asif Zardari and Bilawal
