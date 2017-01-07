Saturday , 7 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Ghinwa Bhutto to field candidates against Asif Zardari and Bilawal

Ghinwa Bhutto to field candidates against Asif Zardari and Bilawal

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 7, 2017 In News Comments Off on Ghinwa Bhutto to field candidates against Asif Zardari and Bilawal
Ghinwa Bhutto to field candidates against Asif Zardari and Bilawal
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for bilawal and zardari

LAHORE, January 7: Ghinwa Bhutto, Chairperson PP Shaheed Bhutto group has announced to field candidates against Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in by polls on National Assembly seats in Nawab Shah and Larkana. She said this while addressing a seminar entitled “socialism our economy” and later talking to media men here Saturday. Every politician holds foreign bank accounts, she said. Socialism is protector of democracy and rights of people and the key to the problems facing the common man lies therein, she held.It is capitalists and not people who pave the way for victory of the  party which wins election in Sindh and bring it to power., she added. Power game is played in the name of democracy, she underlined.
She disclosed establishment knows it now who will emerge victorious in general election 2018. I am competing PPP since the last 20 years and I will continue to compete it, she added.-Online

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Corruption not to be eliminated from the country until big fishes are not held accountable: Imran Khan
Plea bargain beneficiaries to be barred from public or govt offices for life
PTI demands details of fee paid to Sharif family’s lawyers
Projects of CPEC to accelerate development in Balochistan: Zehri
Judiciary should decide cases within minimum time to restore people’s confidence : Sirajul Haq
Ghinwa Bhutto to field candidates against Asif Zardari and Bilawal
UN Secretary General agrees to play role of ‘honest broker’: Maleeha Lodhi
Islamabad Mayor inaugurats Union Council No. 10 office, Kirpa
Australia crush Pakistan to sweep Test series
Misbah urges Pakistan to send talent to play in Australia
Zardari has come to Pakistan to save beleaguered Nawaz: Imran Khan
British HC calls on COAS

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions