Judiciary should decide cases within minimum time to restore people’s confidence : Sirajul Haq

LAHORE, January 7: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the judiciary would have to decide cases within minimum possible time in order to restore the people’s confidence in them. He was addressing the central office bearers of the party at Islamabad on Saturday. Sirajul Haq said that government interference in the state institutions should come to an end to ensure independent decision making. He said the elite of the country thought themselves above accountability as only the poor and the common people were brought to accountability. Terming politics as “Table tennis” for the politicians”:, the JI chief said that the wealthy reached the assemblies after spending billions in elections and then minted trillions through corruption. On the other hand, the masses were finding it hard to make both ends meet.
He said that the ruling elite were a state within the state wherein they had their own laws and the state law did not apply there. He said the VIPs had done great harm to democracy, and as and when their interests were in danger, they cried out that democracy was in danger.
Sirajul Haq said that the democratic system could get roots only if no one was above the law and there were no discrimination. He said the JI had repeatedly demanded of the Election Commission to complete electoral reforms before the 2018 polls and the use of wealth in elections must be monitored. However, he said, there was no move from the Election Commission in this direction.
Meanwhile Senator Sirajul Haq, has strongly condemned the government move to bring an ordinance against plea bargaining and said it was a dishonest step besides being an insult to the parliament.
In a statement he said that if the government sincerely wanted to end plea bargaining, it would have moved the issue in the assembly. He said the government was not taking the parliament tin confidence on important issues and was busy in One wheeling.
The JI chief said that the government had set up a committee comprising members of the Senate and the National Assembly, to decide the issue but so far not a single meeting of the committee had been held. But now the government had decided to bring an ordinance overnight.
He said that the demand for ending plea bargaining had been moved by the JI and it had presented three bills in this regard. However, he said, instead of trying to evolve consensus on the issue, the government had all of a sudden decided to bring an ordinance.
He said that dozens of plunderers had availed the plea bargain provision and had availed remission of billions of rupees and there was need to review their cases. He said this was public money and no individual could write these off.-Sabah
