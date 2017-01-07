QUETTA, January 7: Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri on Saturday said that the inclusion of twelve important projects in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will accelerate development and progress in Balochistan.
Talking to provincial minister for Planning and Development Dr. Hamid Khan Achakzai in Quetta, he said it will also enhance employment opportunities for the youth. The Chief Minister said Baosteel group has shown keen interest in installation of a steel mill at Gwadar. He expressed the hope installation of the mill will create job opportunities for more than ten thousand skilled and unskilled people.-Agencies
Projects of CPEC to accelerate development in Balochistan: Zehri
QUETTA, January 7: Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri on Saturday said that the inclusion of twelve important projects in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will accelerate development and progress in Balochistan.
Talking to provincial minister for Planning and Development Dr. Hamid Khan Achakzai in Quetta, he said it will also enhance employment opportunities for the youth. The Chief Minister said Baosteel group has shown keen interest in installation of a steel mill at Gwadar. He expressed the hope installation of the mill will create job opportunities for more than ten thousand skilled and unskilled people.-Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Corruption not to be eliminated from ...
January 7, 2017
Plea bargain beneficiaries to be barred from ...
January 7, 2017
PTI demands details of fee paid to ...
January 7, 2017
Judiciary should decide cases within minimum time ...
January 7, 2017