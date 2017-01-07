Saturday , 7 January 2017
Projects of CPEC to accelerate development in Balochistan: Zehri

Projects of CPEC to accelerate development in Balochistan: Zehri
QUETTA, January 7: Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri on Saturday said that the inclusion of twelve important projects in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will accelerate development and progress in Balochistan.
Talking to provincial minister for Planning and Development Dr. Hamid Khan Achakzai in Quetta, he said it will also enhance employment opportunities for the youth. The Chief Minister said Baosteel group has shown keen interest in installation of a steel mill at Gwadar. He expressed the hope installation of the mill will create job opportunities for more than ten thousand skilled and unskilled people.-Agencies

