Saturday , 7 January 2017
PTI demands details of fee paid to Sharif family's lawyers

PTI demands details of fee paid to Sharif family’s lawyers

PTI demands details of fee paid to Sharif family’s lawyers
ISLAMABAD, January 7: Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf leader Andaleeb Abbass has written a letter to principal secretary of the prime minister in which she demanded about the legal expenses that Nawaz Sharif and his family is bearing in regards to Panamagate case.
Furthermore, questions have also been raised in the letter about the usage of public resources by the government officials and members of the assemblies.
Andaleeb professed through the letter that that the prime minister has a history of excessively using public resources for personal interests and it should be let known as from where did the prime minister paid the legal expenses regards to Panamagate case.
She also expressed through the letter that from where the lawyers that are defending Nawaz Sharif’s children are being paid so heavily.
Andaleeb Abbass demanded that the Supreme Court should take notice of the state’s resources being used for Sharif’s family.
“Why are the ministers who are getting salary out of public taxes are defending the prime minister on the usage of natural resources,” demanded PTI leader in her letter to the PM’s personal secretary.
Andaleeb Abbas also demanded that under the Access To Information Law, details of the legal fee paid to the lawyers should be provided in fourteen days. -NNI

