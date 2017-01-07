Saturday , 7 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Corruption not to be eliminated from the country until big fishes are not held accountable: Imran Khan

Corruption not to be eliminated from the country until big fishes are not held accountable: Imran Khan

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 7, 2017 In News Comments Off on Corruption not to be eliminated from the country until big fishes are not held accountable: Imran Khan
Corruption not to be eliminated from the country until big fishes are not held accountable: Imran Khan
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
  • Corruption has not been reduced due to NAB, it has rather increased
  • Calls on Saad Rafique to step down over Lodhran train crash
Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to media in Lodhran on Saturday.-NNI

Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to media in Lodhran on Saturday.-NNI

 

LODHRAN, January 7: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday demanded Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to step down in the wake of Lodhran accident that claimed eight lives on Friday.Speaking to media here, Imran Khan demanded resignation from Saad Rafique saying that India’s railways minister had immediately resigned over a rail crash there, but his Pakistani counterpart has been sitting in the Supreme Court to ‘safeguard the corruption of Sharif family’.On Friday, a motorcycle-rickshaw collided with an incoming train on a railway crossing in Lodhran, leaving eight including six schoolchildren and the driver dead. Speaking about NAB, he said the anti-graft body only lays its hands on petty criminals and allows big fishes to get away. “The corruption has not been reduced due to NAB, it has rather increased,” the PTI chief said, adding that the NAB chief was instated for the very purpose of protecting cases of influential people. He reiterated that corruption was not going to end in country until big fishes are not held accountable.-Monitoring desk

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Corruption not to be eliminated from the country until big fishes are not held accountable: Imran Khan
Plea bargain beneficiaries to be barred from public or govt offices for life
PTI demands details of fee paid to Sharif family’s lawyers
Projects of CPEC to accelerate development in Balochistan: Zehri
Judiciary should decide cases within minimum time to restore people’s confidence : Sirajul Haq
Ghinwa Bhutto to field candidates against Asif Zardari and Bilawal
UN Secretary General agrees to play role of ‘honest broker’: Maleeha Lodhi
Islamabad Mayor inaugurats Union Council No. 10 office, Kirpa
Australia crush Pakistan to sweep Test series
Misbah urges Pakistan to send talent to play in Australia
Zardari has come to Pakistan to save beleaguered Nawaz: Imran Khan
British HC calls on COAS

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions