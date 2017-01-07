Corruption not to be eliminated from the country until big fishes are not held accountable: Imran Khan

Corruption has not been reduced due to NAB, it has rather increased
Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to media in Lodhran on Saturday.-NNI
LODHRAN, January 7: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday demanded Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to step down in the wake of Lodhran accident that claimed eight lives on Friday.Speaking to media here, Imran Khan demanded resignation from Saad Rafique saying that India’s railways minister had immediately resigned over a rail crash there, but his Pakistani counterpart has been sitting in the Supreme Court to ‘safeguard the corruption of Sharif family’.On Friday, a motorcycle-rickshaw collided with an incoming train on a railway crossing in Lodhran, leaving eight including six schoolchildren and the driver dead. Speaking about NAB, he said the anti-graft body only lays its hands on petty criminals and allows big fishes to get away. “The corruption has not been reduced due to NAB, it has rather increased,” the PTI chief said, adding that the NAB chief was instated for the very purpose of protecting cases of influential people. He reiterated that corruption was not going to end in country until big fishes are not held accountable.-Monitoring desk
