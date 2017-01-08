Bilawal has said that his and his father’s combination in national assembly is going to prove lethal for Nawaz League and it would make leaders of the PML(N) lose their sleep.He reportedly made this statement on the occasion of 89th birth anniversary of the founder of the PPP.
There are many political skeptics who have taken Bilawal’statement wth a pinch of salt.To many Bilawal’s statement is, at best,a morale-booster,and at worst,an attempt to build castles in the air..Too much optimism about the future prospects of the PPP at this point in time is certainly misplaced as it is still not yet out of the woods.
Bilawal’s statement is a tall claim given the fact that how can combination of father and son make any difference in a political party which has a lot to live down?Almost all the main leaders of this party made hay while the sun shone.The party is in utter disarray in the country.The PPP high command is avoiding intra party polls from bottom to top and is trying to make nominations on key party cadres.There is a reluctance on the part of top leadership to sideline those leaders who were notoriously corrupt.Zardari refuses to part with power and seems to be unwilling to trust fully the leadership of his son at this point in time.Bilawal should err on the side of caution and avoid giving statments which are laughable.
A MISPLACED OPTIMISM
Bilawal has said that his and his father’s combination in national assembly is going to prove lethal for Nawaz League and it would make leaders of the PML(N) lose their sleep.He reportedly made this statement on the occasion of 89th birth anniversary of the founder of the PPP.
There are many political skeptics who have taken Bilawal’statement wth a pinch of salt.To many Bilawal’s statement is, at best,a morale-booster,and at worst,an attempt to build castles in the air..Too much optimism about the future prospects of the PPP at this point in time is certainly misplaced as it is still not yet out of the woods.
Bilawal’s statement is a tall claim given the fact that how can combination of father and son make any difference in a political party which has a lot to live down?Almost all the main leaders of this party made hay while the sun shone.The party is in utter disarray in the country.The PPP high command is avoiding intra party polls from bottom to top and is trying to make nominations on key party cadres.There is a reluctance on the part of top leadership to sideline those leaders who were notoriously corrupt.Zardari refuses to part with power and seems to be unwilling to trust fully the leadership of his son at this point in time.Bilawal should err on the side of caution and avoid giving statments which are laughable.
About Mazhar Ali Shah
Related posts
Bar on beneficiaries of plea bargain and ...
January 8, 2017
UN urged to implement its resolution on ...
January 7, 2017
Victims Of Hatred In Indian Prisons
January 6, 2017
Achieving Peace and Prosperity in Afghanistan
January 6, 2017