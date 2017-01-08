LAHORE, January 8: Law Minister of Punjab, Rana Sanaullah has said on Sunday that General Elections would be held on due time and that performance of military courts was not up to the mark.
In a reaction to Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan’s address to a rally in Bahawalpur, Sanaullah said that Khan would have to wait for until 2018 for General Elections as there is no chance of holding polls before the due time.Rana Sanaullah said that 2017 is not the year of General Elections but a year to complete development projects.The Law Minister also criticised Sheikh Rasheed, chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) who delivered an addressed in Bahawalpur at PTI’s rally.-Agencies
Rana Sanaullah dissatisfied with army courts performance
