Will stage sit-in again if needed: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE, January 8: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday has said that they will once again stage sit-in if necessary.Talking to media at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Sheikh Rasheed said that, “Judiciary is like Wall of China in front of corruption.”He pronounced that, “A grand alliance of opposition would have been formed if Zardari had not overpowered Bilawal.”The AML chief predicted that, “Panama case result will be declared in January.”
Besides lambasting the government, Sheikh Rasheed also criticized Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and said that, “No assembly can run and work properly while having a speaker like him.”- DNA

