Sunday , 8 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » KP govt imposes ban on interest business in FATA

KP govt imposes ban on interest business in FATA

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 8, 2017 In News Comments Off on KP govt imposes ban on interest business in FATA
KP govt imposes ban on interest business in FATA
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KPK Assembly passes bill to ban interest-based private money lending

PESHAWAR, January 8: : The KP government has imposed ban on the business of interest in FATA and approximately 35 cases are lodged against violators so far.
As per sources, recommendations in this regards have dispatched to SAFRON, FATA secretariat, Governor secretariat and federal government stating that ban be imposed on the business of interest in FATA. The lists of persons associated with this business are also attached with the recommendations. The details of the persons affected with the interest were also attached with the recommendations.
“Hundreds of applications regarding interest have been received by FATA Secretariat, Governor Secretariat and Political Agents. The business of interest is developing in the areas of FATA besides province”, sources concluded.-Online

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Court decision on Panama Leaks case to change Pakistan’s future: Imran Khan
No room for terrorism in religion, human and cultural traditions: Mamnoon
Military courts stop functioning on expiry of mandated period: ISPR
Asif Zardari elected as PPP-P President, Bilawal Bhutto as Chairman PPP
Ex-Army Chief Gen Raheel Sharif agrees to lead Muslim Nato
NAB must be made independent: Ch Sarwar
KP govt imposes ban on interest business in FATA
Will stage sit-in again if needed: Sheikh Rasheed
Rana Sanaullah dissatisfied with army courts performance
People of KPK kept out of CPEC ambit: Sherpao
Hafeez joins Pakistan’s ODI squad for Australia series
PCB confirms Pakistan Super League final in Lahore

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions