PESHAWAR, January 8: : The KP government has imposed ban on the business of interest in FATA and approximately 35 cases are lodged against violators so far.
As per sources, recommendations in this regards have dispatched to SAFRON, FATA secretariat, Governor secretariat and federal government stating that ban be imposed on the business of interest in FATA. The lists of persons associated with this business are also attached with the recommendations. The details of the persons affected with the interest were also attached with the recommendations.
“Hundreds of applications regarding interest have been received by FATA Secretariat, Governor Secretariat and Political Agents. The business of interest is developing in the areas of FATA besides province”, sources concluded.-Online
KP govt imposes ban on interest business in FATA
