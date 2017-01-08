Sunday , 8 January 2017
NAB must be made independent: Ch Sarwar

NAB must be made independent: Ch Sarwar
LAHORE, January 8: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that National Accountability Bureua (NAB) must be made independent and autonomous institution instead of remote control institution

While talking to the media in Lahore he said that there wills no benefit of amendment until NAB becomes independent and autonomous. Bad governance has become burden for nation and country. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has gone to public court against the system of corruption. Receiving billion rupees in the name of Neelum Jhelum surcharge from people will be injustice. He said, without the independence and autonomy of NAB, dream of corruption free Pakistan will not be achieved. Pakistan needs rule of law where all will be equal before the law, he added.-Online

