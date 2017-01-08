LAHORE, January 8: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that National Accountability Bureua (NAB) must be made independent and autonomous institution instead of remote control institution
While talking to the media in Lahore he said that there wills no benefit of amendment until NAB becomes independent and autonomous. Bad governance has become burden for nation and country. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has gone to public court against the system of corruption. Receiving billion rupees in the name of Neelum Jhelum surcharge from people will be injustice. He said, without the independence and autonomy of NAB, dream of corruption free Pakistan will not be achieved. Pakistan needs rule of law where all will be equal before the law, he added.-Online
NAB must be made independent: Ch Sarwar
LAHORE, January 8: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that National Accountability Bureua (NAB) must be made independent and autonomous institution instead of remote control institution
While talking to the media in Lahore he said that there wills no benefit of amendment until NAB becomes independent and autonomous. Bad governance has become burden for nation and country. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has gone to public court against the system of corruption. Receiving billion rupees in the name of Neelum Jhelum surcharge from people will be injustice. He said, without the independence and autonomy of NAB, dream of corruption free Pakistan will not be achieved. Pakistan needs rule of law where all will be equal before the law, he added.-Online
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Court decision on Panama Leaks case to ...
January 8, 2017
No room for terrorism in religion, human ...
January 8, 2017
Military courts stop functioning on expiry of ...
January 8, 2017
Asif Zardari elected as PPP-P President, Bilawal ...
January 8, 2017