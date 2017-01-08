No room for terrorism in religion, human and cultural traditions: Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD, January 8: President Mamnoon Hussain says the effective steps are being taken to convey the renowned writers and poets to the new generations. He said the terrorism is an expression of some sick minds, adding that there is no room for terrorism in religion, human and cultural traditions. He said the writers and poets could play an effective role for overcoming this issue. Speaking at the concluding ceremony of fourth four-day International Conference on “Language, Literature and Society” in Islamabad on Sunday, he said government’s institutions are playing their due role to promote the national literature in the country. He said that the poets have produced a great literature in the country and they can bring durable changes in this field through their strong thoughts. He paid rich tributes to poets and writers for their services in this field in promotion of literature and knowledge in the country.Speaking on the occasion, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is effectively tabling the Kashmir issue on international fora.
He said that Pakistan and Kashmir government should make collective efforts to inform the world community regarding Indian aggression and atrocities in held Kashmir.
He urged the poets to raise the voice of Kashmiris for their by birth right of self-determination in their poetries, because they can pay a pivotal role in this regard.
Sardar Masood said that India is propagating her narrative on Kashmir in an organized and sophisticated manner. He said the poets have not raised forceful voice against the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.
Addressing the ceremony, Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui said that the government is committed to improve literature and knowledge in the country by taking bold steps.
He said such type of conferences will be held in major cities of the country in future and next Conference will be held in Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the government has allocated huge amount for promotion of literature in the country.
President Mamnoon Hussain, President AJK Masood Khan are also attending the ceremony. President Mamnoon Hussain distributed the awards among the renowned poets.-Sabah
