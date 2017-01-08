Court decision on Panama Leaks case to change Pakistan’s future: Imran Khan

Sunday , 8 January 2017
  • Says Fazlur Rehman is the agent of Nawaz Sharif
  • Says sit-ins had spread awareness among masses about the corruption of  the rulers
Chairman PTI, Imran Khan addressing a big public gathering in Bahawalpur on Sunday.–Online

BAHAWALPUR, January 8: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Sunday said the court decision on Panama Leaks case will change future of Pakistan.
“No power can hold back Pakistan from becoming great. If we get justice in the Panama case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan will be a changed country,” he said while addressing a massive rally in Bahawalpur.
He said that Nawaz Sharif, after 30 years of hard work, had become adept in doing corruption.
Imran said PTI sit-ins had spread awareness among masses about the corruption of their rulers. Nawaz stole money and took it out of the country. He kept the money abroad to his children’s name, he said.
He claimed that Pakistan was becoming more under debt by the day.
“Every Pakistani is under debt of Rs0.12 million, who once used to be under debt of Rs35000,” he said adding “What will be spent on education when treasury has run out of money? From where would you bring money for infrastructural development? In the end, you will have to beg money from foreign countries.”
Imran Khan has said that chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Fazlur Rehman is an agent of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif while instructed the workers to be ready to flock the roads.
Imran Khan said that difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy.
He vowed to put alleged corrupt leaders of the country behind bars after coming in power in General Elections 2018.
He said that Nawaz Sharif bought Mayfair flats in London in Maryam's name using funds that were pocketed through corruption. Khan said that emails that hold great importance in Panama Leaks case show Sharif family s names.

