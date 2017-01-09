Monday , 9 January 2017
Self-Preservation Is The Name Of The Game

Posted date : January 9, 2017
Self-Preservation Is The Name Of The Game
Chaos rules supreme in the country today. Because of the Panama Leaks case, the future of the government in power is at best uncertain. The good tidings of a stabilised economy pouring frequently from the desk of the Finance Minister are unsubstantiated by the ground realities. There are three known ‘standards’ of measuring the stability of a country’s economy.
Number one— Balance of trade.
In this area, Pakistan continues to put up an alarmingly dismal picture. Our ‘import bill’ continues to rise. And our exports continue to decline.
Borrowing is at a scale of Rs. 4200 million a day.
Foreign investments have dried up.
The mega-construction projects in which the government has remained engaged do not produce the energy required for the wheels of industry to move. Of course these projects are unlikely not to have produced many a new billionaire as front-men of those whose signatures carry the highest authority.
As for the common man, his life continues to get drawn into an abyss of despair due to horrible conditions in the area of healthcare and education. Decent living conditions are getting farther and farther away from the reach of the common man.
Yet the Finance Managers of the country continue to churn out good tidings about huge improvement in the economic conditions.
The chaos ruling the country is exemplified by the statement Rana Sanuallah has made about the ‘Military Courts.’
“I never was in favour of such courts,” said the Punjab Law Minister to newsmen.
This statement coincided with the ISPR press release that on the completion of two years, the courts have ceased to work. The press release has also given details of the commendable performance of the Military Courts under the National Action Plan.
There can be no denying the fact that Pakistan of today is a much more secure a place to live, than it was two years back. The Military participation in running the state did produce excellent results. But the job is half-done.
Ironically Nawaz-Zardari duo does not need the job to be completed.
Precisely why the Military is being cold-shouldered. When the likes of Rana Sanaullah make sarcastic comments on the performance of the Military, it can easily be surmised that those at the helm of affairs have dangerous ideas in their minds—ideas that are related less to the welfare of the country, and more to the obsession of self-preservation.

