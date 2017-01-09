Monday , 9 January 2017
Bhutto’s legacy

Posted date : January 9, 2017
Ghinwa Bhutto says she refuses to accept Bilawal as a Bhutto and she advises the media to call him Bilawal Zardari rather than Bilawal Bhutto.She has a point there because a dynasty normally runs from the side of one’s father but what she forgets is that there is also something known as political dynasty and under it late Bhutto had groomed his eldest daughter Benazir as his heir-apparent.
Ghinwa feels cheated by the circumstances when her husband’ sudden mysterious killing snatched from her hands the political heritage of late Bhutto which she believes belonged to Murtaza Bhutto .This festering would live with her as long as she lives and may even trouble her offspring also.
In her recent statement she very rightly cautioned the government not to take lightly the water aggression of India which is bent upon turning this country barren.She has also correctly identified the pitiable economic condition of the landless peasants of Sindh and urgent need of land reforms in order to put an end to the merciless economic exploitation of the peasants by the filthy rich big landowners of Sindh.
POSTSCRIPT:Om Puri undoubtedly was one of the best character actors of the sub-continent equally popular in both India and Pakistan.He belonged to the class of actors like Jayant,Praan,Sohrab Modi,Amesh puri,to mention a few.Actors like him are born once in a blue moon.The film industry in the sub-continent would certainly be poorer without him.He was 66 when the death laid its icy hands on him last friday.

