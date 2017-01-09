There will be bloodshed if corrupt people not punished: Sh Rashid

Monday , 9 January 2017
shrashidISLAMABAD, January 9: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that punishing the corrupt elements is need of Pakistan otherwise there will be blood shed and civil war in the country.
While talking to the media men outside the Supreme Court Monday,
he said that Nawaz Sharif has remained Prime Minister (PM) for 3 times and six times as minister adding that he minted enormous money during this tenure.
He said that government has mortgaged motorways, airports and is on the way to mortgage Pakistan Television (PTV) because it is a corrupt government. -Online

