ISLAMABAD, January 9: A meeting regarding organization of Pakistan Peoples Party was held at Zardari House Islamabad. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presided over the meeting.Â Interviews of aspirants from Rawalpindi division for different Party posts were held.
The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz
Ashraf, Secretary General PPP Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Secretary Information PPP Chaudhry Manzoor, President Central Punjab PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira, General Secretary Central Punjab PPP Nadeem Afzal Chan, Secretary Information PPP Central Punjab Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Political Secetary to the Chairman PPP Jamil Soomro, members Federal Council PPP Malik Hakmeen Khan and Abrar Rizvi, Deputy Political Secretary to the former President Fauzia Habib, Zamurrad Khan, Amir Fida Piracha, Murtaza Satti, Rashid Mir and a large number of workers. On the occasion addressing the workers Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tributes to senior workers of Party who sacrificed a lot during dictatorships and remained steadfast with democracy and party ideals. Chairman PPP said that PPP workers are his strength and asset for the party. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to make Pakistan a country envisioned by his mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto with the help of devoted and committed party workers. The future belongs to the followers of Bhutto family, he said. PPP workers also expressed their views and reposed full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari. They vowed to play their role in strengthening the party. NNI
Future belongs to followers of Bhutto family: Bilawal
