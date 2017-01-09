ISLAMABAD, January 9: JI Amir Siraj ul Haq has said that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif be stopped from exercising his powers till the decision of Panama case. “JI wants real accountability. PM be restrained from exercising his powers till the decision of Panama leaks case. If PM is held accountable then it will enhance the dignity of the country”, he said this while talking to media men here Monday.
He went on to say that there are evidence in Supreme Court (SC) about Panama leaks. The major evidence is PM speech whereby he has admitted that his children names have appeared in Panama leaks. But later it was said that PM gave a political statement in the National Assembly (NA). PM can not stay at his office under article 62 and 63 of the constitution, he added. Government has less time to conceal the truth, he remarked.
He called for stopping PM from exercising his powers till the decision of Panama Leaks adding in order to reach the truth it is essential that a person in power be stopped from exercising his powers. He underlined ” it is pleasant weather today. SC remarks were good remarks. SC said that if accountability is held then only one man who is Siraj ul Haq will be left as Mr clean .
It is hoped court will give justice based decision because SC has remarked that it wants to give decision on the basis of truth, he added. Had there been nothing in Panama Leaks then PM would not have delivered address for three times, he underscored.-Online
PM be stopped from exercising his powers till decision of Panama case: Sirajul Haq
