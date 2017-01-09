Monday , 9 January 2017
Submitted Dubai money trail is fraud: Fawad Chaudhary

Submitted Dubai money trail is fraud: Fawad Chaudhary
ISLAMABAD, January 9, (Online): Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary said that Maryam Nawaz is the owner of Minerva Company and other companies operate under it while the submitted Dubai Money trail is a fraud and lie.
He said this while talking to media persons outside SC after Panama Case hearing.
He said that there were clear evidences of money laundering in the affidavit of Ishaq Dar. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his National Assembly (NA) speeches said that the money was moved from Dubai to Qatar, Qatar to Jeddah and then London but now no evidence regarding money trail of Dubai steel mill of Rs 12 million has come
to light in Court as the submitted money trail was a fraud. Chaudhary said that PML (n) claimed that Maryam Nawaz was independent and has no relation with his father’s properties but tax details proved that she took Rs 680 million as a gift from 2011 to till yet and Nawaz Sharif has taken Rs 810 million as a gift from Hussain Nawaz. The question is from where money has come? What is the source of income? Was FBR not asked them about source of their income? He added. He went on to say that this money was transferred abroad through hundi and then came back to Nawaz Sharif through a gift and London properties were purchased through this money.-Online

