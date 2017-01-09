Monday , 9 January 2017
Fight against corruption to continue: Imran Khan

  • Says drastic steps are needed to be taken to rid the country of the menace of corruption
  • PTI -led govt in KPK is working hard for progress and
    betterment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Chairman PTI Imran Khan coming out from Supreme Court after hearing of Panama papers case in Islamabad on Monday. - Online

ISLAMABAD, January 9: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that fight against corruption will continue. Speaking at a gathering on Monday, he said that drastic steps are needed to be taken to rid the country of the menace of corruption.
Imran Khan said that corruption has ruined institutions and the major cause of the downfall of PIA is corruption and political interference in its affairs by the rulers.
He said that PTI -led government in KPK is working hard for progress and betterment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said there is a lot of difference in today’s KPK and that of 2006.
Imran Khan said that investment in the country has reached at the lowest level in the history of the country and better environment is needed to attract investment. Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of PTI Parliamentary in Islamabad on Tuesday. During the meeting views from parliamentarians would be sought regarding military courts.-Monitoring Desk

