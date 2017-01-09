Panama Leaks case: Sharif family submitted incomplete documents: SC

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa Khosa says it should be kept in mind that the judges too are investigating the case
Bukhari says Hussain had gifted Rs 810mln to Nawaz, however, no tax had been paid on the amount
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif chairing a meeting on Pakistan’s Foreign Relations at PM House in Islamabad on Monday. – NNI
ISLAMABAD, January 9: Supreme Court on Monday during the hearing of Panama Leaks case said that the Sharif family has submitted incomplete documents.
A larger bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed the hearing after a two-day break.
Justice Khosa said that it should be kept in mind that the judges too were investigating the case.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari presented evidence over beneficial ownership of the London Flats.
Bukhari said that Hussain Nawaz had gifted Rs810 million to Nawaz Sharif, however, no tax had been paid on the amount. He added that when Hussain Nawaz moved abroad his NTN became dysfunctional.
Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that one needs an NTN to exchange gifts. The court added that proof for exchange of gifts may be demanded. Bukhari argued that it would be difficult to proceed with the case without finding out undisclosed income sources of Hussain Nawaz. The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) should have asked Nawaz Sharif what business his son did, he added. Justice Gulzar said that if transactions are done through the bank then there is no objection. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that if the property belonged to Qatar then there was no question of money transfer. Justice Azmat Saeed said that the Sharifs had declared offshore companies in 2006. During the last hearing, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz submitted her reply in the Supreme Court which included five-year details of her income. In the reply, she said that signatures on documents related to Nescol company are fake. These documents are not linked to the Panama Leaks. The hearing was adjourned till January 10 (Tuesday).-Agencies
Panama Leaks case: Sharif family submitted incomplete documents: SC
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif chairing a meeting on Pakistan’s Foreign Relations at PM House in Islamabad on Monday. – NNI
ISLAMABAD, January 9: Supreme Court on Monday during the hearing of Panama Leaks case said that the Sharif family has submitted incomplete documents.
A larger bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed the hearing after a two-day break.
Justice Khosa said that it should be kept in mind that the judges too were investigating the case.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari presented evidence over beneficial ownership of the London Flats.
Bukhari said that Hussain Nawaz had gifted Rs810 million to Nawaz Sharif, however, no tax had been paid on the amount. He added that when Hussain Nawaz moved abroad his NTN became dysfunctional.
Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that one needs an NTN to exchange gifts. The court added that proof for exchange of gifts may be demanded. Bukhari argued that it would be difficult to proceed with the case without finding out undisclosed income sources of Hussain Nawaz. The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) should have asked Nawaz Sharif what business his son did, he added. Justice Gulzar said that if transactions are done through the bank then there is no objection. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that if the property belonged to Qatar then there was no question of money transfer. Justice Azmat Saeed said that the Sharifs had declared offshore companies in 2006. During the last hearing, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz submitted her reply in the Supreme Court which included five-year details of her income. In the reply, she said that signatures on documents related to Nescol company are fake. These documents are not linked to the Panama Leaks. The hearing was adjourned till January 10 (Tuesday).-Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Fight against corruption to continue: Imran Khan
January 9, 2017
Gen Nicholson calls on COAS, lauds Army’s ...
January 9, 2017
Pakistan successfully test fires Submarine Launched Cruise ...
January 9, 2017
Submitted Dubai money trail is fraud: Fawad ...
January 9, 2017