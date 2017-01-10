The judges are right in focusing on the basic Panama Leaks issue. They certainly can’t afford to let the sphere of the case expand into unmanageable areas.
But then Panama Scandal is only a yardstick, by which the nation is to measure the honesty and the integrity as well as the dishonesty and the greed of those in command of its destiny.
If the case had been “Imran Khan Vs Nawaz Sharif” it would not have been worth being heard by as distinguished a bench of the Supreme Court as the one hearing it. The case involves the Prime Minister of the country—-the Chief Executive who happens to be the custodian of the Wealth of the Nation. He is facing charges of wrong-doing, dishonesty and at the worst, theft.
If these charges are wrong, and Mian Nawaz Sharif is not involved in any malpractice that led to the ownership of the Panama offshore companies by his family— and that can be the ultimate reason behind his family owing highly expensive property in London’s most privileged area, it is in the best interest of the country that he should be acquitted from the charges beyond any shadow of doubt.
But if the charges are based on certain undeniable facts, and it turns out that the children are the beneficiaries of the POWER that Mian Nawaz Sharif had wielded and is wielding as the country’s Prime Minister, (and an effort has been made to cover up facts with fabricated stories and lies), the Supreme Court of Pakistan has no other option except to establish that the only area in the country where zero tolerance has to be enforced for dishonesty and misdoings is the area of GOVERNANCE AT THE VERY HIGHEST LEVEL.
One wishes this case had not come into the limelight the way it has, and our honourable judges had been spared of the ‘tough job’ they have to perform.
The country will not be able to afford less than the best from our judges.
