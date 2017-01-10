Tuesday , 10 January 2017
PFID has potential to increase country's prestige and exports: President

PFID has potential to increase country’s prestige and exports: President
  •  Emphasises upon the need to adopt creative mindset to bring Pakistani products at int’l ernational level

Image result for President Mamnoon Hussain

LAHORE, January 10: President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said that there are high expectations from Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) adding that this institute has the potential to increase the country’s prestige and enhance exports through value addition in products.
The President said this while chairing the 6th meeting of the Senate of PIFD in Lahore. On the occasion, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Secretary Commerce Azmat Ali Ranjha, renowned architect Nayar Ali Dada and other members of the Senate of PIFD were also present.The President emphasized upon the need to adopt creative mindset in order to bring Pakistani products at international level and in this regard PIFD can play an important role. He expressed optimism that, “PIFD will become a source of progress for industrial sector through innovative approach.” He added that, “The country’s exports can be increased through value addition in products adding in this regard there is a need to focus on research to learn about modern international trends.” The President called for establishing linkages with international renowned institutions in this respect.-DNA

