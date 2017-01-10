Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Posted date : January 10, 2017 In Comment

Dynastic politics
Dynastic politics dominate the political scene of the country. Every political party is known by the person who heads it. If his name is taken out his party is good for nothing. Let us have a cursory glance over the main political outfits of the country for ascertaining which stands where. Remove the name of Mian Nawaz Sharif and the (N) League would fall like a house of cards. Strike off the names of Bhuttos and you will see that the PPP would stand nowhere. If God forbids, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s number is up the JUI which he heads would be blown to smithereens . The same goes for other faction of the JUI headed by Maulana Sami-ul-Haque . Minus Chaudris of Gujrat the Q League will evaporate in thin air. The JUP would become a non-entity should the sons of Maulana Noorani leave it. About one-man parties headed by Sheikh Rashid, Justice Ifthikhar Chaudri, justice Wajiuddin, Pir Pagaro, Mumtaz Bhutto, Ghinwa Bhutto the less said the better. Perhaps the JI is the only political party which has evolved a system under which party workers with a good track record stand a fair chance of making it to the top. The PTI leadership has been struggling also to make intra party elections as a regular feature but hitherto it hasn’t met with hundred percent success in its objective.
This being the position how can the politicians claim that they believe in democracy . How can they boast of being democrats when they don’t practise democracy inside their political parties where no member can dare to express a view which runs counter to the view point of the head of party?

