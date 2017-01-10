Will not set example by disqualifying PM over speeches: Supreme Court

Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Breakingnews
ISLAMABAD, January 10: Supreme Court (SC) while hearing Panamagate case on Tuesday said that it will not set any example by disqualifying prime minister over speeches.
A five-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed the hearing in which Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan said that the decision of PM’s innocence will be taken after going through the evidence.
He asked how Nawaz Sharif’s children can be held accountable when their father transferred the money abroad. Meanwhile, Justice Asif withdrew his observation about implementation of Article 62 and 63.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bukhari said that we only have one Supreme Court which is in Pakistan. He said a lawyer has nothing to do with judicial verdicts. Earlier today, PTI lawyer Naeem Bukhari told the court that former Interior Minister Rehman Malik’s report reveals ‘money trail’ source.
Justice Gulzar remarked that, “How can Rehman Malik make report as his own name is also in Panama Leaks?” Naeem Bukhari said that he has no idea whether Malik was on service or not at that time.
Sharif family’s lawyer told the court that Lahore High Court had disposed of Federal Investigation Agency’s FIR over which, Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan said that the bench cannot give verdict on dismissed FIA’s report. Justice Aijaz directed PTI counsel to satisfy court that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should have appealed over Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. -DNA

Tags

