Kashmir issue should be resolved according to UNSC resolutions: FO

Says genocide of Kashmiris is going on in occupied Kashmir
Says Int’l community should interfere in this matter & should stop bloodshed in Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, January 10: Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Nafess Zakaria has said that genocide of the Kashmiris is going on in occupied Kashmir. He said that international community should interfere in this matter and should stop bloodshed in Kashmir. He said the steps should be taken against genocide and crimes against humanity being committed in occupied Kashmir. He said that Kashmir is 70 years old issue and there are UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue, adding that Kashmir issue should be resolved according to UNSC resolutions.
In an interview with the official TV channel Nafees Zakaria said Indian forces are committing atrocities against Kashmiris, adding that the Kashmir is political issue and this issue should have to be resolved. He said that genocide of the Kashmiris is going on in occupied Kashmir. He said human rights violations are being committed in Kashmir, adding that India has tried to suppress the voice of the people in Kashmir through state terrorism.
He said that after some time the genocide of the Kashmiris is started, adding that in 2010 the Indian forces asked two or three underage youth to go and come back while touching the LoC we will give you jobs. He said that when these youth returned back the Indian forces martyred them while terming them infiltrators. He said when people protested over the incident the Indian forces killed 110 another Kashmiris. He said after short period Indian forces kills 100 or 200 Kashmiris, adding that no one could question Indian forces on the martyrdoms.
He said that the voice should be raised against these incidents but perpetrates of these incidents should also be brought to justice. He said the steps should be taken against genocide and crimes against humanity being committed in occupied Kashmir. He said the responsible of these crimes present in army and Indian government should be held accountable.
He said the Pakistani ambassadors present in foreign countries and politicians during their foreign visits are used to highlight the Kashmir issue. He said the passage of resolution at the international parliamentary Kashmir conference gives future line of action on the Kashmir issue. He said many mass graves have been identified in Kashmir, adding that it was proved that these people were martyred in fake encounters while terming them infiltrators. He said all the people killed in the encounters are Kashmiris. -Sabah
Kashmir issue should be resolved according to UNSC resolutions: FO
ISLAMABAD, January 10: Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Nafess Zakaria has said that genocide of the Kashmiris is going on in occupied Kashmir. He said that international community should interfere in this matter and should stop bloodshed in Kashmir. He said the steps should be taken against genocide and crimes against humanity being committed in occupied Kashmir. He said that Kashmir is 70 years old issue and there are UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue, adding that Kashmir issue should be resolved according to UNSC resolutions.
In an interview with the official TV channel Nafees Zakaria said Indian forces are committing atrocities against Kashmiris, adding that the Kashmir is political issue and this issue should have to be resolved. He said that genocide of the Kashmiris is going on in occupied Kashmir. He said human rights violations are being committed in Kashmir, adding that India has tried to suppress the voice of the people in Kashmir through state terrorism.
He said that after some time the genocide of the Kashmiris is started, adding that in 2010 the Indian forces asked two or three underage youth to go and come back while touching the LoC we will give you jobs. He said that when these youth returned back the Indian forces martyred them while terming them infiltrators. He said when people protested over the incident the Indian forces killed 110 another Kashmiris. He said after short period Indian forces kills 100 or 200 Kashmiris, adding that no one could question Indian forces on the martyrdoms.
He said that the voice should be raised against these incidents but perpetrates of these incidents should also be brought to justice. He said the steps should be taken against genocide and crimes against humanity being committed in occupied Kashmir. He said the responsible of these crimes present in army and Indian government should be held accountable.
He said the Pakistani ambassadors present in foreign countries and politicians during their foreign visits are used to highlight the Kashmir issue. He said the passage of resolution at the international parliamentary Kashmir conference gives future line of action on the Kashmir issue. He said many mass graves have been identified in Kashmir, adding that it was proved that these people were martyred in fake encounters while terming them infiltrators. He said all the people killed in the encounters are Kashmiris. -Sabah
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Pakistan to survive not MPs under Article ...
January 10, 2017
Will not set example by disqualifying PM ...
January 10, 2017
JI moves SC to summon Premier Nawaz ...
January 10, 2017
PFID has potential to increase country’s prestige ...
January 10, 2017