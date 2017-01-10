Pakistan to survive not MPs under Article 62, 63: Imran

Says PM statement in Parliament regarding Panama Papers was a complete lie
Says evidence provided by PTI in panama case is enough
Says according to NAB 12 billion rupees corruption is being done daily in the country
Chairman PTI Imran Khan coming out from Supreme Court after the hearing of Panama papers case against Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday. – Online
ISLAMABAD, January 10: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that his struggle was not to become Prime Minister. He stressed that Pakistan should survive whether any parliamentarian survives or not according to Article 62 and 63 of Pakistan s constitution. Imran Khan said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement in the Parliament regarding Panama Papers was a complete lie. He said the Panama is issue of Pakistanis, adding that the Panama has marked question on the credibility of the prime minister. He said according to NAB 12 billion rupees corruption is being done in country daily.
Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) held a consultative session at Bani Gala in Islamabad on Tuesday. While talking to media after the meeting Imran Khan said it was a bad luck for Sharif brothers that proofs of his involvement in illegally stashing wealth abroad are now in the Panama Papers.
The PTI chief said the names of PM’s children appeared in newspapers worldwide for their secret wealth abroad. He said nation’s wealth was debt to the prime minister, but Mr. Sharif didn’t care about it, he claimed.
Khan said he wasn’t making those efforts to claim the premiership. “There are other ways to become Prime Minister.” It’s for the welfare of the country, he added.
He cited National Accountability Bureau report as saying that Pakistan witnesses’ corruption of around Rs 12 billion daily.
country by acquiring debts. “The prime ministers of Israel, Brazil and the UK resigned for speaking lies to their nation.
He claimed that the evidence provided by PTI in panama case is enough and the burden of proof lies on Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). “Their lawyers have to prove the money trail”, he added.
Imran Khan defended PTI while saying that it has proved Maryam Nawaz as the beneficiary owner of offshore companies as well as London flats that are worth billion of rupees. “It was her father s (Nawaz Sharif’ss) money and she was under his sponsorship”, he suggested.
PTI chief claimed that the three documents of evidence provided by PM Nawaz are based on fraud. On a question, he answered, “Sheikh Rasheed has his own case and if he s grilling Naeem Bukhari due to being unhappy with his performance then that’s good.”
Moreover, he suggested that Pakistan should play the role of a moderator is Middle Eastern crisis.
He said that the prime minister had given his reply over the Panama Leaks case twice; once in the parliament and for the second time in his address to the nation. “On both instances he protected his children,” he said.
“In 2012 Maryam Nawaz had said that her family had no property abroad,” he said, adding that only because of the Panama Leaks case she had to accept that she owned properties abroad.
“The British Prime Minister and the Brazilian President resigned because they had lied. Lying to the country is not a small matter,” he said. “How can the state keep a check on corruption, when there are cases of corruption on the prime minister,” he said.
He said the prime minister gave written reply in parliament regarding Panama issue. He said due to Panama Nawaz Sharif accepted the properties of London. He said the speech of prime minister in parliament and statement in Supreme Court was totally different. He said prime minister delivered one speech in parliament and addressed nation twice. He said the name of Nawaz Sharif and his children appeared in many newspapers of the world.
He said prime minister is custodian of the money of the nation, adding that the money in country collected when prime minister and cabinet collects tax honestly.
He said that until and unless we will collect tax the change could not be brought in country. He said that if there is no credibility of the prime minister then the masses will not give tax. He said the country could not be run without increasing the income. He said more loans are being taken to pay the debts of the country.
He said the corrupt prime minister will not allow strengthening of the institutions. He said that there is no future of country until and unless the accountability of the big dacoits is held.
He said that the court should apply Article 62 and 63 on parliamentarians, adding that by doing this the country could be saved. He said that if Imran khan is also not fit he should also be thrown out of the parliament. He said if the people of the country are not honest then there is no future of the country.
He said PTI has given enough proofs, adding that prime minister could not save himself from this case. He said Maryam Nawaz is beneficial owner of the London flats. He said Maryam Nawaz in 2012 had said she did not own any property inside and outside the country.
He said that we have informed the court that she had no money to purchase these flats, adding that these flats have been purchased with the money of Nawaz Sharif. He said the corrupt person could not hold accountability of others. -Sabah
