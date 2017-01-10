Terrorism reduced as a result of military courts’ rulings: Army Chief

COAS for continuation of counter terrorism operations
Vows to extend full support to state institutions working for national security
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chairing Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. – DNA
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said terrorism has tremendously reduced as a result of military courts rulings, sources reported.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), while presiding the 198th corps commanders’ conference at General Headquarters Rawalpindi, the Army chief said the military courts rendered the best performance during their constitutional duration. He said Army will continue to render support to all state institutions working for national security.
It is pertinent here to mention that lawmakers amended the constitution in January 2015, responding to an attack by Pakistani Taliban fighters on a military-run Army Public School in Peshawar that killed scores of children, but inserted an expiry clause to keep the measure temporary. This law had expired on December 31, 2016.
On the other hand, the federal government has initiated consultations for constitutional amendment to continue the military courts for a period which is agreed by all political parties represented in the parliament.
The corps commanders’ conference took comprehensive review of security environment and operational preparedness of the Army.
The participants of the forum expressed satisfaction on progress of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and its positive effects on internal security, said Director General ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.
“Pakistan Army is ready to give a befitting reply to any threat,” the COAS said.
He directed to continue counter terrorism operations and maintain law and order in already cleared areas.
Qamar Bajwa also directed to intensify efforts for return of Temporary Displaced Persons. The forum reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to be prepared to respond to all types of threats. The COAS congratulated the efforts of strategic organizations on successful test-fire of Babur-3. The meeting also lauded performance of military courts during the prescribed duration which resulted into reduction of terrorism.-Agencies
