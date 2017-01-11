‘Pakistan committed to international efforts of non-proliferation of WMD’

Tasnim Aslam says Pakistan’s export control regime is at par with the best international standards
PESHAWAR, January 11: Pakistan is committed to international efforts aimed at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their means of delivery.
This was stated during a briefing by Additional Secretary Ms Tasnim Aslam to a delegation of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The delegation was also briefed on the administrative, legislative and regulatory measures for the establishment of a robust command and control system, an effective and comprehensive export control regime as well as steps to improve physical security at all levels.
Ms Tasnim Aslam said that Pakistan’s export control regime is at par with the best international standards and its national control lists encompass the items and technologies controlled by the MTCR.She underscored that efforts to prevent proliferation should not hamper the right of developing countries to access advanced technologies for peaceful purposes when appropriate safeguards are in place.
The Additional Secretary also highlighted the risks posed to regional peace and stability due to the introduction of destabilizing systems such as missile defence programmes and Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM).
She said Pakistan is committed to avoid any kind of arms race in South Asia. Pakistan’s proposal on establishing Strategic Restraint Regime (SRR) in South Asia which covers nuclear and missile restraint remains on the table.
Tasnim Aslam said Pakistan believes that progress on this proposal through meaningful dialogue can promote peace and stability in the region.-Agencies
