Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Castro was a great man

One of the last wishes of Fidel Castro was that no monument, building or road should ever be named after him in Cuba. This is a far cry from the desire of our leaders who fancy laying foundation stones of buildings constructed out of taxpayers’Money carrying their names written in golden letters. The Cuban parliament has passed a legal enactment incorporating in it Castro’s desire.
During the 2005 earthquake that devastated Muzzaffarabad, Cuba had sent a medical mission for providing medicare to the earthquake victims . The members of the mission that comprised doctors and pare-medics had won the hearts of the earthquake affectees with the devotion and sympathy with which they served them. Small wonder not a single eye was dry when the Cubans were leaving Azad Kashmir after completion of their job.
What a pity that we did not condole the death of Castro in the manner we should have because our leaders didn’t want to offend Washington which never enjoyed good relations with Hawana.
Castro served his people well. He gave his country one of the best health system of the world which was within the reach of common man of his country. Umpteen assassination attempts were made on his life by the CIA. His believed in communism never wavered even after the split up Soviet Union.

