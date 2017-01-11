Raheel Sharif yet to seek NOC to lead 39-country alliance: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, January 11: Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif gave a policy statement in Senate on Wednesday on the matter of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Raheel Sharif offered to head the 39-country Islamic military alliance led by Saudi Arabia.
He stated that a retired army officer requires a no objection certificate (NOC) to take new employment. The previous army chief is yet to make contact for the NOC letter.
Details suggest that the Defence Minister told Senate that the retired army officers need NOC letter from the Ministry of Defence before getting appointed on a new post. The ex-COAS Raheel Sharif has not yet made any contacts with the Defence Ministry for NOC letter to pursue his alleged new job as the head of 39-country Islamic military alliance led by Saudi Arabia. Senate chairman Raza Rabbani responded to this with an inquiry. He asked whether General (retd) Raheel Sharif asked for permission from his relevant institute General Headquarters (GHQ)?
Khawaja Asif replied that the former army chief has returned to Pakistan after offering Umrah in Saudi Arab, however, he hasn t made any contacts with the GHQ or Defence Ministry upon arrival. He pointed out that Raheel Sharif has not informed any institution about being offered a job in Saudi Arab. -NNI
